New Suit - Trademark

Stites & Harbison and Randazza Legal Group filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of adult entertainment club Gulliver's Tavern Inc. d/b/a Foxy Lady. The complaint pursues claims against Foxy Inc. d/b/a Foxy Lady's Gentlemen's Club for the ongoing use of the 'Foxy Lady' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00053, Gulliver's Tavern, Inc. v. Foxy, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 02, 2023, 5:55 AM