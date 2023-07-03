Who Got The Work

Marc D. Katz, Daniel Larkins and Oliver Kiefer of DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to software development company Orbis Technologies Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed May 19 in Minnesota District Court by Gilbert Alden PLLC on behalf of Kimberly Gullion, accuses Gullion of breaching her non-solicitation and non-competition agreement in favor of competitor, Writer Resource LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud, is 0:23-cv-01430, Gullion et al v. Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Minnesota

July 03, 2023, 7:19 AM

