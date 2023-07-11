Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lightfoot Franklin & White and Huie Fernambucq & Stewart on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US and Richard Foshee to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, part of a wave of cases arising from a motor vehicle collision which killed six children, was filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, Long & Long, Poole & Poole, Heninger Garrison Davis and Conchin Cole Jordan & Sherrod on behalf of Brandy Lee Dunnavant, Stuart Albea and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-00417, Gulley et al. v. Foshee et al.

Automotive

July 11, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandy Lee Dunnavant

Brenda Norman

Candice L. Gulley

Donald A. Burdette

Jason Riggs

Randall Norman

Stuart Albea

Tommy Gulley

Plaintiffs

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Long & Long, P.C.

Poole & Poole Attorneys

Long & Long PC

defendants

General Motors LLC

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US, LLC

Richard Foshee

defendant counsels

Huie Fernambucq Stewart

Austill, Lewis & Pipkin

Austill Lewis Pipkin Maddox

Lightfoot Franklin White

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws