New Suit - Contract

SeaHunter Inc. was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dentons on behalf of Gulf Runner LLC, alleges that a custom boat purchased by Gulf Runner for over $1 million contains numerous defects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20600, Gulf Runner LLC v. SeaHunter Inc.

Florida

February 14, 2023, 7:23 PM