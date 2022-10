New Suit - Contract

Butler Snow filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of transportation company Gulf Relay. The suit targets broker DOMI Logistics over the disputed terms of a broker-carrier agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00593, Gulf Relay LLC v. DOMI Logistics USA Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 11, 2022, 4:36 PM