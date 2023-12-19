Who Got The Work

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and Webco have retained attorney Bruce D. Partington of Clark Partington Hart Larry Bond & Stackhouse to fend off a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, for claims arising under a construction bond, was filed Nov. 3 in Florida Northern District Court by Moore Hill & Westmoreland on behalf of Gulf Atlantic Constructors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, is 3:23-cv-24674, Gulf Atlantic Constructors, Inc. v. Web LLC d/b/a Webco et al.

Insurance

December 19, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Gulf Atlantic Constructors Inc

Gulf Atlantic Constructors, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Moore Hill & Westmoreland Pa - Pensacola Fl

defendants

Travelers Casualty And Surety Company Of America

Web LLC

Web LLC d/b/a Webco

defendant counsels

Clark Partington Hart Larry Bond Stackhouse

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract