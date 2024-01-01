New Suit - Employment

Exxon Mobil was sued Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged breaches of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which regulates financial record keeping and reporting practices. The lawsuit was filed by Henrichsen Law Group on behalf of former Exxon Mobil employees Dr. Damian Burch, who had been charged with developing the company's Delaware Basin, located in West Texas and southern New Mexico, and Dr. Lindsey Gulden, former head of the company's analytics team. The plaintiffs contend that they were terminated in retaliation for objecting to pressure from executives to falsify development plans to indicate that the company would produce one million barrels per day by 2024. The plaintiffs seek to be reinstated per findings issued by the Secretary of Labor following an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration which found that the company had violated the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07418, Gulden et al v. Exxon Mobil Corporation.