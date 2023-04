Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Titan Surgical Group LLC to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Keane Law and the Kirksey Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was terminated after reporting religious discrimination. The case is 6:23-cv-03122, Gulchuk v. Titan Surgical Group, LLC.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Aleksandr Gulchuk

Plaintiffs

Keane Law LLC

Kirksey Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Titan Surgical Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination