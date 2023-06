New Suit - Employment

Littler Mendelson removed an employment lawsuit against Acuity Brands, a lighting and building management company, to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit, over alleged disability-discrimination, was filed by the Barkhordarian Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05157, Guitierrez Simmental v. Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 29, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Gavino Guitierrez Simmental

defendants

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination