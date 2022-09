New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Niceforo Luceno Avila Jr. on behalf of Maria Gloria Guinto, who contends that she was subjected to race discrimination after falsely being accused and convicted of check fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05491, Guinto v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A. et al.