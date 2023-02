Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Strategic Insurance to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Callender Bowlin PLLC on behalf of Rachael Guinn. The case is 1:23-cv-00102, Guinn v. American Strategic Insurance Corporation.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 5:17 PM