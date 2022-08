Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Escondido Medical Investors Limited Partnership Life Care Center of Escondido to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Blumenthal, Nordrehaug, Bhowmik & de Blouw. The case is 3:22-cv-01208, Guiniling v. Escondido Medical Investors Limited Partnership Life Care Center of Escondido et al.

Health Care

August 18, 2022, 3:40 PM