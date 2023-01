Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kelley Kronenberg on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Property and Casualty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Megan Guillot. The case is 2:23-cv-00120, Guillot v. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 09, 2023, 7:01 PM