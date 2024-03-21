Who Got The Work

Russell D. Cawyer of Kelly Hart & Hallman has entered an appearance for oil and natural gas company HighPeak Energy in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Feb. 5 in Texas Western District Court by Parmet PC on behalf of individuals who contend that they were classified as independent contractors and were paid a daily rate despite working over 40 hours a week. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 7:24-cv-00041, Guillot v. HighPeak Energy, Inc.

