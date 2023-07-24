Who Got The Work

Daniel D. Pipitone of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr has entered an appearance for oilfield support services provider Cowhand Saddlery LLC, doing business as Cowhand Services, in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint was filed May 30 in Texas Northern District Court by Parmet PC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as independent contractors who contend that they were not fully compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, is 6:23-cv-00044, Guillot v. Cowhand Saddlery, LLC.

Business Services

July 24, 2023, 4:50 AM

