Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Horn Aylward & Bandy removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Harrah's, the defunct hotel and casino operator now known as Caesars Entertainment, to Missouri Western District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by DeVault Law on behalf of Jackie Guillory. The case is 4:22-cv-00561, Guillory v. Harrah's North Kansas City LLC et al.