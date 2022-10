New Suit - Employment

Homegoods Inc. and its parent company TJX were sued Tuesday in Arizona District Court over claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The court case was brought by Bendau & Bendau on behalf of Kristian Guillen, who contends that Homegoods failed to pay him for his final two work weeks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00487, Guillen v. TJX Companies Incorporated et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2022, 8:00 AM