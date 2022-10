Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clark Hair & Smith on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Walgreens to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Shunnarah Injury Attorneys on behalf of Melvin E. Guilford. The case is 1:22-cv-01323, Guilford v. Walgreen Co.

October 14, 2022, 7:35 PM