New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Francis Guilbeau. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-04014, Guilbeau v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 6:07 AM