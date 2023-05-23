New Suit - Personal Injury

Uber, one of its drivers Gerardo Cains-Boria and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit in Puerto Rico District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, brought by the Olmo y Rodriguez-Matias Law Firm on behalf of Victoria Colon-McFarland representing her minor son and Hannah Colon-Guihur, contends that an Uber driver allegedly got into a verbal altercation with another driver that shot at his vehicle and hit a passenger who is a minor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01264, Guihur-Colon et al v. Uber Technologies Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 23, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Hannah Colon-Guihur, LA

Max Guihur-Colon, NY

Plaintiffs

Jose R. Olmo-Rodriguez

defendants

Uber technologies Inc.

Gerardo Cains-Boria

James Rivers Insurance Company

Raiser LLC

Uber de Puerto Rico LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims