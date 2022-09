Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Helmsing Leach Herlong Newman & Rouse removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance Thursday to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Sally, was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Aretha Raquel Guidry-Davis. The case is 1:22-cv-00343, Guidry-Davis v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company.