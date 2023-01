Removed To Federal Court

Attorney Robert M. Fitzgerald on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Old Republic Insurance and Avanti Systems USA LLC to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, which arises from an alleged breach of a construction subcontracting agreement, was filed by Cokinos|Young on behalf of Guido Brothers Construction. The case is 5:23-cv-00115, Guido Brothers Construction Co., Inc. v. Old Republic Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 12:06 PM