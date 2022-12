New Suit - Employment Class Action

Weight loss company Noom and Mark Simon were hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Levin-Epstein & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10143, Guidera v. Noom Inc. et al.

November 30, 2022, 8:48 PM