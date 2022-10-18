New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Equifax was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Stephan Zouras, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website and mobile app. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05733, Guider-Shaw v. Equifax Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2022, 6:30 PM