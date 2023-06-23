New Suit

GuideOne Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hertford County Educational Foundation, William Brent Taylor and other defendants on Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Smith Anderson Blount Dorsett Mitchell & Jernigan, seeks a declaration that GuideOne has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00040, GuideOne Insurance Co. v. Taylor et al.

June 23, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

GuideOne Insurance Company

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

defendants

Ann Askew Bennett

Camryn Taylor

Hertford County Educational Foundation, Inc.

Joel Brown Bennett

Lloyd Clifton Smith

Melissa Taylor

William Brent Taylor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute