Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nixon Peabody on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against New Hampshire Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning underlying claims of sexual assault alleged to have occurred against a high school student in the 1970s, was filed by Buchalter on behalf of Guided Discoveries. The case is 8:22-cv-01889, Guided Discoveries, Inc. v. New Hampshire Insurance Company et al.

Education

October 14, 2022, 8:38 PM