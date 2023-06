Removed To Federal Court

Musick, Peeler & Garrett on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against J.B. Hunt Transport Services to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Angel City Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment. The case is 3:23-cv-01199, Guida v. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 28, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Laura Guida

Plaintiffs

Ricardo Manuel Martin

Ji-Su Park

defendants

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

defendant counsels

Natasha M. Wu

Ron E. Torres

Musick, Peeler & Garrett

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches