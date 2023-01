Who Got The Work

Mark I. Wraight, Elizabeth Farrell and Kristina Hovsepyan from Severson & Werson have stepped in to defend Wells Fargo in a pending racial discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed pro se Dec. 15 in California Northern District Court by Madiabel Gueye. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:22-cv-08904, Gueye v. Wells Fargo Bank et al.