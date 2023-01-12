Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed a debt collection lawsuit against Santander Consumer USA to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Brandon A. Block on behalf of vehicle owner Crystal Guevara, alleges that the defendant's post-repo notice form was deficient, thereby nullifying the defendant's efforts to collect unpaid balances from the plaintiff under the California Rees-Levering Automobile Sales Finance Act. The case is 4:23-cv-00159, Guevara v. Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

January 12, 2023, 4:53 PM