Removed To Federal Court

Amazon.com removed an employment class action to California Central District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed by Shegerian & Associates, accuses the defendant of failing to provide information regarding literacy courses and wrongfully terminating illiterate employees in violation of California's Employee Literacy Education Assistance Act. Amazon.com is represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius. The case is 2:22-cv-05948, Guevara v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 22, 2022, 7:20 PM