Guest or Tenant? Eviction Case Goes All the Way to Georgia S...

Attorneys will have to wait a little longer to get a final answer in a dispute over whether a DeKalb County extended-stay motel operator's contractual designation as an innkeeper, rather than landlord, precluded it from having to legally evict long-term, yet unpaying customers. Rather than issue a decision in the case of Efficiency Lodge Inc. v. Neason, the Supreme Court of Georgia has remanded the matter to the DeKalb County Superior Court. The remand nixed an affirmative 2022 Georgia Court of Appeals ruling in the process, but appellee counsel are still hailing the development a victory.

June 23, 2023, 9:59 AM

