Who Got The Work

Emlyn Mandel of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass has entered an appearance for DraftKings, the daily fantasy sports and sports betting site, in a pending false advertising class action. The suit, filed April 17 in New York Southern District Court by Lockridge Grindal Nauen, Reese LLP and Boies Battin LLP, accuses DraftKings of misrepresenting to consumers that their first bet is 'risk free' when in fact customers risk losing their own money with their first bet. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:24-cv-02921, Guery v. DraftKings, Inc.

Gaming & Esports

June 03, 2024, 10:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Samantha Guery

Plaintiffs

Lockridge Grindal Nauen

Michael Reese

Reese LLP

defendants

DraftKings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct