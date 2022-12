Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ehrlich Law on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Delray Beach to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged unlawful search and seizure claims, was filed by Thompson & Thomas on behalf of Nicole Guerriero. The case is 9:22-cv-81898, Guerriero v. City of Delray Beach.

Government

December 07, 2022, 2:21 PM