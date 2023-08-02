New Suit - Insurance

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The court action was brought by Interpleader Law on behalf of Abigail Guerrero, who seeks a declaratory judgment resolving the question of whether she is entitled to life insurance benefits of decedent Knox Jarvis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01962, Guerrero v. The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.

August 02, 2023, 10:14 AM

Abigail Guerrero

Interpleader Law, LLC

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute