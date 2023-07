Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tyson & Mendes on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Bighorn Law on behalf of Maria Guerrero. The case is 2:23-cv-01190, Guerrero v. Sam's West, Inc. d/b/a Sam's Club.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Guerrero

Plaintiffs

Bighorn Law

defendants

Sam's West, Inc. d/b/a Sam's Club

defendant counsels

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims