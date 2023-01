Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against 4Q Transport LLC, Quality Carriers Inc. and Chansellor Dewitt Robinson to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner on behalf of Eric Guerrero.The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Guerrero v. Quality Carriers, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 09, 2023, 4:57 PM