Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Cockey Brennan & Maloney on behalf of Alexis Guerrero, who was attacked with racial epithets and threatened with a knife by an employee while shopping at Ollie's, resulting in the employee's conviction for second-degree assault. The case is 1:22-cv-02063, Guerrero v. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 16, 2022, 1:53 PM