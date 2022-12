Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Murphy USA, a retail gas station chain, to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux on behalf of Stephanie Guerrero. The case is 2:22-cv-06108, Guerrero v. Murphy Oil U S A Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 01, 2022, 3:59 PM