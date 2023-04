Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Moses, Dunn, Farmer & Tuthill on Friday removed a complaint for declaratory relief naming Harley-Davidson, Travelers and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute stemming from a motorcycle purchase, was filed by Treinen Law Office on behalf of David Guerrero. The case is 1:23-cv-00342, Guerrero v. Motorsports of Albuquerque LLC , et al.

Automotive

April 21, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

David Guerrero

defendants

Harley-Davidson Financial Services

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America

Motorsports of Albuquerque, LLC

Thunderbird Harley-Davidson

defendant counsels

Moses Dunn Farmer Tuthill

Moses, Dunn, Farmer & Tuthill, PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract