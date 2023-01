News From Law.com

California's chief justice has appointed new Supreme Court chief supervising attorneys, including a former colleague from the Fourth District Court of Appeal. Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero selected Kyle Graham as chief supervising attorney. Before the appointment, Graham had worked as assistant chief supervising attorney at the court since 2017. Replacing Graham is Guerrero's former chambers attorney at the Fourth District, Jonathan Lange.

California

January 27, 2023, 3:40 PM