Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fletcher, Farley, Shipman & Salinas on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Ross Stores, the discount retail chain, to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Daspit Law Firm on behalf of Alberto Guerra. The case is 3:23-cv-01221, Guerra v. Ross Dress for Less Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Alberto Guerra

Plaintiffs

Daspit Law Firm

defendants

Ross Dress for Less Inc

defendant counsels

Hunter Law PLLC

Fletcher Farley Shipman & Salinas LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims