Who Got The Work

Dale Giali, Keri Borders and Rebecca Johns from King & Spalding have stepped in as defense counsel to Kind LLC, a health-minded snack food company, in a pending false advertising class action. The case, filed Oct. 28 in California Northern District Court by Gutride Safier, contends that because almond, peanut and oat protein are only partially digestible, the '6g protein' label on the defendant's packaging is misleading. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alex G. Tse, is 4:22-cv-06654, Guerra v. Kind, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 12, 2022, 1:28 PM