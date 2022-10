New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kind LLC, a health-minded snack food company, was hit with a false advertising class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gutride Safier, contends that because almond, peanut and oat protein are only partially digestible, the '6g protein' label on the defendant's packaging is misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-06654, Guerra v. Kind LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 28, 2022, 5:03 PM