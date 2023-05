Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PNC Financial Services and Federal National Mortgage Association to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Kimberly Guerin. The case is 5:23-cv-01830, Guerin v. PNC Bank, N. A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Guerin

defendants

PNC Bank, N. A.

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract