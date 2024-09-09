Eric Franz, Jaime Drozd and Caitlyn G. Cowan from Davis Wright Tremaine have entered appearances for Nationwide and other defendants in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed on July 24 in Washington Eastern District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Carson Noel, accuses the defendants of unlawfully charging additional non-insurance related 'assistance fees' to travel insurance plans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary K. Dimke, is 4:24-cv-05088, Guercia v. AON Affinity Insurance Services Inc et al.
Insurance
September 09, 2024, 10:45 AM