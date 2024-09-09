Who Got The Work

Eric Franz, Jaime Drozd and Caitlyn G. Cowan from Davis Wright Tremaine have entered appearances for Nationwide and other defendants in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed on July 24 in Washington Eastern District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Carson Noel, accuses the defendants of unlawfully charging additional non-insurance related 'assistance fees' to travel insurance plans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary K. Dimke, is 4:24-cv-05088, Guercia v. AON Affinity Insurance Services Inc et al.

Insurance

September 09, 2024, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Joan Guercia

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

Carson & Noel PLLC

Defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Affinity Insurance Services Inc

Affinity Insurance Services, Inc.

Ais Affinity Insurance Agency Inc

Ais Affinity Insurance Agency, Inc.

AON Affinity Insurance Services Inc

AON Affinity Insurance Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

Nature of Claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct