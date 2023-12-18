Barry Werbin and Darlene Fairman of Herrick Feinstein LLP have stepped in to represent Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 21 in New York Southern District Court by Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu on behalf of Gucci America, accuses the defendants of distributing counterfeit handbags bearing Gucci's trademarks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:23-cv-10246, Gucci America, Inc. v. Sam's West, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
December 18, 2023, 8:50 AM