Who Got The Work

Barry Werbin and Darlene Fairman of Herrick Feinstein LLP have stepped in to represent Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 21 in New York Southern District Court by Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu on behalf of Gucci America, accuses the defendants of distributing counterfeit handbags bearing Gucci's trademarks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:23-cv-10246, Gucci America, Inc. v. Sam's West, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 18, 2023, 8:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Gucci America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, P.C.

defendants

Sam's West, Inc.

Asl Industries, Inc.

Brothers Trading Co., Inc.

Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Herrick, Feinstein

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims