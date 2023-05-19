New Suit - Administrative Procedure Act

Kirkland & Ellis filed a lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of military veteran Stefanie L. Gubera. The suit pursues claims against the Army Board of Correction of Military Records (ABCMR), U.S. Secretary of the Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. The complaint seeks judicial review of ABCMR's denial of upgrading Gubera characterization of service from 'Under Honorable Conditions' to 'Honorable.' Gubera is also represented by National Veterans Legal Services Program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01425, Gubera v. Austin et al.

Government

May 19, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Stefanie L. Gubera

Plaintiffs

Kirkland & Ellis

defendants

Army Board Of Correction Of Military Records

Christine Wormuth

Lloyd J. Austin, III

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision