Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Henry Industries to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid freight brokerage fees, was filed by Polsinelli on behalf of Paul J. Guastello. The case is 4:23-cv-00253, Guastello v. Henry Industries Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 13, 2023, 8:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul J. Guastello

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Henry Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract