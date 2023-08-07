Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman and Brooke on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Vision Path Inc., doing business as Hubble Contacts, to New York Southern District Court for claims arising from allegedly defective contract lenses that resulted in the total loss of the plaintiff's right eye. The suit was filed by Lever & Ecker and Gomez Trial Attorneys on behalf of Stephanie Guarisco, who contends that Vision Path continued to market and sell contact lenses despite knowing that the lenses were not suitable for consumer use. The case is 1:23-cv-06941, Guarisco v. Vision Path, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 07, 2023, 4:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephanie Guarisco

defendants

Vision Path, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims