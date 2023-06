New Suit - Personal Injury

7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, was sued in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA on Thursday. The court action, arising from claims of inadequate parking and routes for disabled individuals, was filed by the Hess Injury Law Firm on behalf of Rick Guardino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03451, Guardino v. 7-Eleven, Inc.

Rick Guardino

Hess Injury Law Firm

7-Eleven, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA